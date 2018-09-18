Aw, Shucks

Swoon: Elotes at Festiva, the colorful all-season taqueria now helmed by George Muñoz.

Tony Valainis

Even a basic elotes recipe reads like a dangerously delicious flavor bomb. Ears of roasted corn are slathered in crema and mayonnaise under a crumbly cheese coating of tart cotija ignited with the essence of chili and lime. At Festiva (1217 E. 16th St., 317-635-4444), the colorful all-season taqueria now helmed by George Muñoz, the traditional Mexican street food gets an extra ingredient: crushed Takis. The fiery corn chips (like intensely seasoned Doritos) are having a moment right now—the star of both third-grade lunch boxes and YouTube taste-test videos. The chip dust adds crunch and lights up the last of summer’s sweet corn.