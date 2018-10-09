Bright Idea: Beet Hummus

Roamers rewrites the rules for hummus with this brilliant beet-based spread.

Almost too pretty to eat, the beet hummus from farmers-market favorite Roamers is amped up with the health benefits of the vividly hued root vegetable. The spread represents what Charlotte Green Tolen and Joe Tolen, the couple behind the brand, hope to accomplish with their line of nutritionally dense foods. The two met while working in finance in London (he’s an IU grad, and she’s a London School of Economics alum). They quit their day jobs and spent two years traveling the world before settling down in Indianapolis, surprising even themselves, after falling in love with the food scene and abundant biking and running trails. Next up: a shelf-stable smoothie mix.