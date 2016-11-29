December’s First Bite

News and notes from around the Indy dining scene.

Cheers – Tiki Torch

Black Market introduced its Black Market Rum Society earlier this year, allowing members to sample the restaurant’s 100-plus rums—from aromatic, cask-aged, English-style spirits to the more vegetal French-style rhum agricoles—and earn merit badges for doing so. “We encourage people to look at rum as more than just something you throw into Coke,” says co-owner Ed Rudisell, who has reached an enviable level of expertise on the tiki topic, having traveled to distilleries and festivals around the world to sample the best. “The Rum Society is meant to connect people and turn them into rum geeks,” says Rudisell, “and to be a lot of fun.” 922 Massachusetts Ave., 317-822-6757, blackmarketindy.net

Pinch of Wisdom

“Fresh fish will always continue to cook off the heat, so be sure to remove it when it’s slightly underdone. Otherwise, it will overcook by the time you serve it. Bringing fish up to temperature is easy, but you can’t fix an overcooked piece of fish.”

—Adam Waldrip, the onetime Glass Chimney chef who, this summer, was promoted to executive chef at The Oceanaire Seafood room

The Feed

Shellfish Heart

Seafood bar The Boiling is now serving crustaceans and cocktails in the storied underground location (formerly King Cole) at 1 North Meridian Street.

Latest Buzz

Onetime coffee truck Kaffeine Coffee has a permanent home off Mass Ave.

Ahi Moment

Prix fixe fave Recess scratched its raw-bar menu in October.

Besties

Indianapolis Monthly’s Best of Indy Event does a victory lap at the Biltwell Event Center on December 14.