Eater Names Milktooth America’s “Best Breakfast”

But apparently all of the praise for Milktooth can’t dissuade some people from calling it ”unadulterated hipsterism.”

Eater, the foodie website, named Indy’s Milktooth “America’s Best Breakfast.” In a video uploaded to its YouTube channel earlier today, food writer Bill Addison of Eater.com sang the butter-drenched praises of the Indy brunch spot in the latest installment of their Open Road video series. “As exciting as Indianapolis is becoming, the first meal I have on my mind when I come to town is breakfast,” Addison says during the 5-minute travelogue that features plenty of food porn, including griddle shots of chef Jonathan Brooks’s zucchini bread waffle, which Addison describes as the best waffle he has ever eaten. The piece also includes some commentary from Indianapolis Monthly dining editor Julia Spalding, who is herself no stranger to the savory Dutch Baby.

The popularity of the Fletcher Place eatery continued to rise on the national stage in 2017, especially with Eater, when it was named to their November list of America’s 38 Essential Restaurants. Fortunately for locals not wanting to fight crowds, some internet commenters have minimized the nearly unanimous praise of tattooed Jonathan Brooks, chef and owner of Milktooth, as simply “unadulterated hipsterism.” So, more waffles for us? Like most things posted to the web, it’s best to enjoy the original content while avoiding the comments section.