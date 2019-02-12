February Foodie Extra: Ambrosia Meatball Recipe
The perfect pasta topper.
Francesca Pizzi shares her family’s recipe for meatballs made famous at Ambrosia Italian restaurant.
Nonno’s Meatballs
Ingredients
- 1 lb ground beef
- ½ lb ground pork
- ½ lb ground veal
- 1 egg
- 1 cup Italian Breadcrumbs
- ¼ cup fresh, chopped parsley
- ½ cup grated parmesan
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon pepper
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees
- Combine the meat in a large bowl. Add in egg, breadcrumbs, parsley, parmesan and seasonings.
- Cover a baking sheet with parchment paper. Using a 3 oz ice cream scoop or scale, measure out the meatballs and then roll them into balls. Be sure to roll together lightly to maintain a moist texture.
- Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until you can cut into a meatball in the middle and not see pink.
- Top with your favorite sauce, add to your favorite pasta or eat them fresh out of the oven!