February Foodie Extra: Ambrosia Meatball Recipe

The perfect pasta topper.

February 2019Add a comment

Francesca Pizzi shares her family’s recipe for meatballs made famous at Ambrosia Italian restaurant.

Nonno’s Meatballs

Ingredients

  • 1 lb ground beef
  • ½ lb ground pork
  • ½ lb ground veal
  • 1 egg
  • 1 cup Italian Breadcrumbs
  • ¼ cup fresh, chopped parsley
  • ½ cup grated parmesan
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon pepper

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees
  2. Combine the meat in a large bowl. Add in egg, breadcrumbs, parsley, parmesan and seasonings.
  3. Cover a baking sheet with parchment paper. Using a 3 oz ice cream scoop or scale, measure out the meatballs and then roll them into balls. Be sure to roll together lightly to maintain a moist texture.
  4. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until you can cut into a meatball in the middle and not see pink.
  5. Top with your favorite sauce, add to your favorite pasta or eat them fresh out of the oven!

