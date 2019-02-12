February Foodie Extra: Ambrosia Meatball Recipe

The perfect pasta topper.

Francesca Pizzi shares her family’s recipe for meatballs made famous at Ambrosia Italian restaurant.

Nonno’s Meatballs

Ingredients

1 lb ground beef

½ lb ground pork

½ lb ground veal

1 egg

1 cup Italian Breadcrumbs

¼ cup fresh, chopped parsley

½ cup grated parmesan

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

Instructions