The Feed: Baby Got Brunch, Beholder, And More

This week’s trends in Indy dining.

» Milktooth co-founder Ashley Brooks (A. Rose Hospitality) is launching the inaugural Baby Got Brunch event August 26 at Pan Am Pavilion (201 S. Capitol Ave.), with proceeds benefiting The Patachou Foundation. Chef-driven vendors, including Bluebeard, Rook, Pioneer, Stella, Goose the Market, and Public Greens, will compete in categories including Waffles, Eggs, Bacon, Toast, and Biscuits & Gravy. Bee Coffee Roasters will host the popular barista latte art competition “League of Lattes” during the event, and there will be build-your-own bloody Mary and mimosa bars. General Admission tickets are $50, and VIP (including an early entry) are $75. This event is for ages 21 and over. The Patachou Foundation prepares and serves healthy meals for food-insecure children in Indianapolis.

» Cerulean (339 S. Delaware St., 317-870-1320) pastry chef Pete Schmutte built his reputation on intricate and artistic desserts that light up social media, and now he’s leaving to join Milktooth chef Jonathan Brooks at the forthcoming dinner spot Beholder (1844 E. 10th St.). Schmutte announced the move on his personal Facebook page, and plans to stay at Cerulean until closer to Beholder’s opening date (which hasn’t been announced yet, but is expected to be in the fall).

» Sahm’s restaurant group flipped its Rockstone pizzeria (1435 E. 86th St., 317-735-1293), expanded the menu, and renamed it Sahm’s Ale House. According to the Indianapolis Star, the pizza oven will still be used for pies, but will also churn out dishes like a boneless pork chop with roasted crimini mushrooms. Diners will have plenty of craft beer options, thanks to a rotating list of brews on 26 taps.

The Alehouse was built for crappy weather Fridays. Great beer, pizzas and shyt, tasty cocktails. A post shared by Sahm’s Ale House (@sahmsalehouse) on Jul 7, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT

» The Star also released a long, sad list of all restaurant closings in town this year, including the suddenly shuttered Mile Square Bistro (443 N. Pennsylvania St.), open just over six months in the former home of City Cafe.

» Zionsville has a new French restaurant. Auberge Restaurant & Bar opened last week inside the Brick Street Inn (175 S. Main St., 317-773-8755), in the former space of Patrick’s Kitchen & Drinks. Executive chef John Hoog (previously at Matt the Miller’s Tavern in Carmel) oversees a menu of French classics, including beef bourguignon and ratatouille, served alongside a selection of French wines and local craft beers. Auberge also has a craft cocktail menu designed by mixologist Zach Wilks, co-founder of Wilks & Wilson elixers.