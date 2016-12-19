The Feed: Festiva, The Eagle, and More

This week’s trends in Indy dining.

» At long last, Peter George and Thomas Main, the team behind Tinker Street, opened Festiva (1217 E. 16th St., 317-635-4444) this weekend. Chef Rachel Hoover is in the kitchen, serving up a menu of Mexican favorites.

Coming soon to 16th Street #mexicanfood A photo posted by Festiva (@festivaindy) on Nov 29, 2016 at 2:34pm PST

» Carmel also got a Mexican restaurant this weekend with the arrival of California-based Los Arroyos (11503 Springmill Rd., 317-810 1747). It is the company’s fourth location, and the first outside the Golden State. Note to big spenders: There’s a $350 margarita on the menu.

It was hoppin’ in here tonight! Thanks, friends and family! We look forward to officially opening our doors on Friday! A photo posted by Los Arroyos Indy (@losarroyosindy) on Dec 15, 2016 at 9:06pm PST

» The Fishers food scene is getting an influx of development cash. According to the Indianapolis Business Journal, the Thompson Thrift Retail Group is developing a property at 116th Street and Ikea Way, to include restaurants, a theater complex, and culinary incubator space for small businesses. Called The Yard, it is expected to cost between $40 and $60 million.

» From the team behind Circle City Sweets, Circle City Boulangerie is now selling freshly made bagels and artisan breads like brioche, ciabatta, and French loaves inside Indianapolis City Market.

» Georgia Street Grind (25 W. Georgia St., 317-401-8111) joined the downtown coffee scene this month. The shop serves coffee and espresso drinks made exclusively with beans from local roasters.

Woohoo! We’re open! #igersindy #indycoffee #317 #keepindyindy A photo posted by Georgia Street Grind (@georgiastreetgrind) on Dec 1, 2016 at 12:06pm PST

» Residents of the northern suburbs can finally grab some Natural Born Juicers closer to home. The Mass Ave favorite opened its second location this weekend, at Broccoli Bill’s Gray Road Market in Noblesville.

» Chef Neal Brown will teach a free class on making fresh mozzarella at Pizzology downtown (608 Massachusetts Ave., 317-685-2550) on January 14 at 10 a.m. No ticket needed.

» The Eagle (310 Massachusetts Ave., 317-929-1799) has reopened after a weekend roof collapse. The owners say water and ice pooled on the roof of the patio, causing it to buckle. Everyone was evacuated safely and there were no injuries.