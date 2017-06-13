The Feed: Marrow’s Closing, The Next Chef’s Night Off, And More

This week’s trends in Indy dining.

» Indy’s dining scene had another painful loss last week with the closure of Marrow (1106 Prospect St.) in Fountain Square. The globally inspired soul-food restaurant’s chef and co-owner, John Adams, made the unexpected announcement Friday night on Facebook, then wrapped things up with the final dinner service on Sunday. Adams opened Marrow in November of 2015 after stints at Bluebeard and Plow & Anchor. No word yet about his next step.

» Diners still licking their wounds over the sudden closure of LongBranch on 22nd Street get another shot at chef Adam Ditter’s Asian-inspired menu. Chef’s Night Off is presenting Ditter at Bent Rail Brewery (5301 N. Winthrop Ave., 317-737-2698) on July 11 for an XLB pop-up dinner. Former LongBranch bar manager Steve Simon will be on hand making cocktails, and co-owner Scott Lowe will be the evening’s host. Tickets are $55.

» Father/son entrepreneurial team Tom and Edward Battista have another cultural and culinary project up their sleeves. The co-owners of Bluebeard partnered with another father/son duo, Sam and Ben Sutphin, to purchase the Christian Unity Missionary Baptist Church (1258 Windsor St.) near Spades Park. The investors plan to open an art-house cinema and restaurant in the space, with an eye toward a spring 2018 debut. Edward Battista told the Indianapolis Star he’s working with a chef on the restaurant concept, but is keeping that person’s name under wraps for now.

» Indy Burger Week is in full swing. NUVO teamed up with more than 40 restaurants to offer $5 burgers June 12–18, with a portion of proceeds benefiting Second Helpings.

» An all-star team of local chefs is gathering to raise money for the ACLU of Indiana at Dining Out for Democracy. Neal Brown will host the event at Stella (611 East St., 317-685-2550) on June 25, and will be joined in the kitchen by Jonathan Brooks (Milktooth), Abbi Merriss (Bluebeard), Alan Sternberg, and Pete Schmutte (both of Cerulean). Tickets to the multi-course dinner are $100.

» Do visions of cookbook authorship dance in your head? Indy Women in Food is teaming up with PRINTtEXT (652 E. 52nd St.) for a Blog to Book panel on June 21, where bloggers give their honest accounts of going from website to hard copy. Local writer Leslie Bailey will moderate a discussion that includes Nicole Gulotta (Eat This Poem), Lauren McDuffie (Harvest & Honey), Sonya Overhiser (A Couple Cooks), and Shelly Westerhausen (Vegetarian Ventures). This is a free event, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.