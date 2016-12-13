The Feed: Regina Mehallick, Rook, and More

This week’s trends in Indy dining.

» The national press can’t get enough of our fair city these days. Travel & Leisure just put Indy on its 50 Best Places to Travel list for 2017, calling it “the next big destination.” The editors were dazzled by the thriving dining scene and plans for a handful of boutique hotels in the new year (21c, Ironworks, West Elm).

» “Butcher Babe” Loreal Gavin is headlining a pop-up dinner this Saturday at The Gallery Pastry Shop. Attendees will feast on a five-course dinner from Gavin and a three-course dessert menu from Gallery Pastry Shop owner and chef Ben Hardy. Tickets are $175 per couple, or $95 for single tickets.

» Just in the (St.) Nick of time, Instacart is solving your holiday party booze dilemmas. Beginning December 19, the online retailer will offer alcohol from 21st Amendment, with deliveries arriving at your doorstep in as little as an hour.

» Here’s a holiday gift idea for parents of kids with foodie tendencies: a parent-child cooking class with R2GO’s Regina Mehallick. Chef Mehallick will instruct attendees on the basics of cooking, and everyone will go home with a meal. There is no age requirement, but children should be tall enough to look into a pot on the stove.

» Milano Inn is closing up shop after 82 years of business. According to the Indianapolis Business Journal, sisters Tina and Gina LaGrotte are in negotiations to sell the restaurant, with hopes that it will reopen under new ownership. New Year’s Eve is the last time you can grab dinner at this Italian institution.

Our #delicious #homemade #italian #tiramisu. #dessert #sinful #chocolate #decadent #espresso #coffee A photo posted by Milano Inn (@milanoinn) on Jan 23, 2013 at 10:13am PST

» Devour Indy announced the names of nearly 200 restaurants participating in the rechristened Devour Indy event (Devour recently combined Devour Downtown, Devour Northside, and Chow Down Midtown into one mammoth, city-wide event.) Go online now to find out where you can find three-course, value-priced menus from January 23 through February 5.

» Joella’s Hot Chicken opens its first Indiana location on Friday, at 4715 E. 96th St. The first 100 people in line will get free hot chicken for a year. The Louisville-based chain offers chicken in six different spice levels: Traditional Southern, Spiked Honey, Ella’s Fav, Tweener, Hot, and Fire-in-da-Hole.

Come warm up with #joellashotchicken #hotchicken A photo posted by Joellas Hot Chicken (@joellashotchicken) on Dec 9, 2016 at 1:01pm PST

» Rook debuts a new menu this week, and they caught our eye with the new pork tenderloin sandwich in an Instagram tease last week. It’s a sorghum and five-spice–brined tenderloin with Chinese mustard, mayonnaise, pickles, and shallots on a steamed bun.