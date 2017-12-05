The Feed: More Restaurant Closings, And A Beholder Update

Here’s what’s cooking in Indy this week.

» The list of high-profile restaurant closings just got a little longer. Fine-dining spot Cerulean (339 S. Delaware St., 317-870-1320), inside The Alexander hotel downtown, announced that December 31 will be its last day of service. Owner Caleb France said in a Facebook video post that the closure was due in part to the expiration of the restaurant’s lease. Chef Alan Sternberg told The Indianapolis Star he plans to open a pasta-and-meat restaurant in the new year as an extension of his 2017 pop-up dinner series, Common House.

Thank you to all of our loyal guests, friends, and family, the past 5 years couldn’t have been possible with out you and we appreciate all the support you have shown us! Come party with us during December and get excited for what 2018 has in store. Cheers! For full video please visit our Facebook page. A post shared by Cerulean Indianapolis (@ceruleanindy) on Dec 1, 2017 at 7:36am PST

» B’s Po Boy (1261 S. Shelby St., 317-916-5555) also announced that it is closing, effective December 23. The owners took to social media to explain that the decision was due to slow winter business perpetually wiping out summer profits. The Fountain Square restaurant has been serving New Orleans cuisine since 2012.

» Indy is eager to get a taste of Beholder, the upcoming dinner spot from Milktooth owner Jonathan Brooks and sommelier Josh Mazanowski. A New Year’s Eve preview dinner hosted by Milktooth sold out less than 24 hours after it was announced on social media. Brooks and Mazanowski will be joined at Beholder by pastry chef Pete Schmutte, who announced his move from Cerulean to the Beholder team earlier this year. Brooks says the new restaurant will open at 1844 East 10th Street in 2018, but hasn’t announced a specific date.

» Three local food businesses are collaborating on one sweet treat, available only in a holiday gift basket from Newfangled Confections. Just Pop In popcorn is tossed with Newfangled Confections’s Frittle candy, then coated in white chocolate from The Best Chocolate in Town. The limited-run popcorn is packaged in a Peanut Lover’s gift set ($50) that includes B. Happy Peanut Butter, a Christmas ornament, and two new products from Newfangled Confections: peanut divinity and chocolate-covered Frittle. It’s available beginning December 7 online at newfangledconfections.com, or at the local production kitchen (613 E. North St., 317-721-5525) during daytime business hours.

» Baby, it may be cold outside (finally), but take a look at the bourbon apple-cider slushy at Petite Chou Bistro (823 Westfield Blvd., 317-259-0765). It’s a bold choice for a winter drink special, but we’ll take it.

» Late Harvest Kitchen (8605 River Crossing Blvd., 317-663-8063) is giving lunch a go on Fridays during December. The typically dinner-only restaurant is offering lunch hours on December 8, 15, and 22, with some of its greatest hits from the dinner menu, along with new lighter options. Grab a reservation at the website.

» Local distiller and tasting room West Fork Whiskey (1660 Bellefontaine St., 317-672-7468) announced a monthly initiative to give 10 percent of Wednesday sales to local nonprofit organizations. The December recipient of the company’s charitable initiative is The Julian Center, which has provided support and assistance to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault since 1975 .