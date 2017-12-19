The Feed: Smash Social, Coat Check, And Smoking Goose’s James Beard House Visit

Here’s what’s cooking in Indy this week.

Smash Social (600 E. Ohio St., 317-655-7701) is now open. The combination table-tennis club, coffee house, and beer-and-wine bar has drop-in options as well as monthly memberships. The coffee bar is serving up Mama Said, an exclusive blend from local roaster Tinker Coffee.

Coat Check Coffee already stole the hearts (and Instagram feeds) of downtown coffee lovers, and now it’s expanding to the historic Kennedy-King neighborhood on the near-east side. The craft coffee spot posted a cryptic message last week about an upcoming new location, and The Indianapolis Star reported this week that the business will open next year in The Tinker House event space (1101 E. 16th St.). No timeline was announced.

Goose the Market founder and butcher Chris Eley will join an elite group of four meat-centric chefs at the famed James Beard House in New York City on January 19. They’ll prepare a dinner, The Craft of Charcuterie, with a limited number of seats available to the public. If you feel like a trip to the Big Apple to support a local business owner, tickets are $175 per person.

The downtown location of Pie Five (48 E. Washington St.) is closed. According to Indianapolis Business Journal, the owners decided to shut down operations when local Five Guys franchise owner Scott Greaves expressed interest in leasing the space. This will be Greaves’s sixth Indianapolis location of the burger chain. Pie Five closed another Indiana location, near Castleton Square Mall, last month, but still operates in Zionsville (6704 Whitestown Parkway, 317-769-2900) and Mishawaka.

Thunderbird (1127 Shelby St., 317-974-9580) has its own hand-selected barrel of premium bourbon whiskey from Elijah Craig. You can purchase one of the branded bottles or try some in a cocktail at the bar while you check out the new seasonal food menu from chef Kristen York.