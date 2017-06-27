The Feed: Stella All Day, Wagyu Kimchi Sausages, And More
This week’s trends in Indy dining.
» Stella (611 East St., 317-685-2550) is now open for lunch Tuesday through Friday. They had us at this sexy photo of their lunchtime-only offering, Parm Chica Parm Parm. You can make a reservation, or walk in.
» Speaking of pictures that got our attention, look at that fetching pile of Wagyu-kimchi hot links, the result of a collaboration between Goose the Market (2503 N. Delaware, 317-924-4994) and Rook (501 Virginia Ave., 317-737-2293). The spicy sausages are available to order online in time for your July 4th celebration.
» Nearly 100 Indiana businesses will be on Monument Circle on July 7 for the inaugural Indiana Grown’s Monumental Marketplace. Swing by from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. for the farmers’ market–style event, where you can grab lunch, or just check out some of the locally produced goods. The Indiana Grown initiative was launched two years ago to encourage Hoosiers to buy products grown and produced in their home state.
» The annual Taste of Indy is on July 1 on Monument Circle, from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. Expect food trucks, chef demonstrations, a beer and wine garden, and live music. Tickets are $8.