The Feed: Temaki House, Bier Brewery, And More

This week’s trends in Indy dining.

» Temaki House is now open in Salesforce Tower (111 Monument Circle) for weekday lunch. Temaki translates to “hand roll,” so think of it as an on-the-go way to eat your favorite sushi combinations. Sticky rice, fish (or tofu), and veggies are wrapped in a seaweed cone, no chopsticks required.

» Bier Brewery (5133 E. 65th St., 317-253-2437) celebrates seven years of brewing with a big party on July 28. Attendees at the free event can expect special beers (including the release of a new IPA), live music, and food from Movable Feast and 5280 Bistro Food Truck. Get a babysitter, because attendance is limited to the 21-and-over crowd.



» The ’burbs are getting an Eggfest. Allisonville Garden & Home (11405 Allisonville Rd., Fishers, 317-849-4490) is having its first Big Green Eggfest on July 22, when 13 local chefs will cook on the popular Big Green Egg. Tickets are $20 ($10 for ages 12 and under), and include all the food samples you can eat. Beer, wine, and other treats are available for purchase.

» Tinker Street is hosting Silverthorn Farm every Saturday, 9 a.m.–1 p.m., for a pop-up farmers market. Swing by the lot at 401 E. 16th St. (right across the street from the restaurant) to shop the local produce that shows up regularly on the Tinker Street menu.

» Two more restaurant closures for Indy in the last week: NUVO reported that MisterLino (1201 Main St., Speedway) closed suddenly, after the Italian-based coffee chain posted a short, and detail-free, announcement on its Facebook page. The Indianapolis Star reported that the six-year-old Colts Grill (110 W. Washington St.) also closed abruptly last week.