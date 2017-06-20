The Feed: Tongue N Cheek, 22nd Street Diner, And More

This week’s trends in Indy dining.

» Local chefs John Herndon (formerly of Plow & Anchor) and Josh Baker (previously at Milktooth) are hitting the ground running together. They are developing menus for two new ventures expected to open within weeks of each other. Food truck Tongue N Cheek takes to the road in the next week or so, serving a meat-centric menu at stops around town, including regular Saturday appearances at the Garfield Park Farmers Market. Simultaneously, they’re in the kitchen brainstorming menu ideas for 22nd Street Diner (2205 N. Delaware St.), which will open in the space LongBranch occupied before its abrupt closure last month. The diner will be family-friendly, and open seven days a week for dinner, with “second breakfast” hours starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The two chefs are working with Central State Brewing for the food-truck business, and MashCraft Brewing is joining Herndon, Baker, and CSB for the launch of the diner. They’re hoping for a soft open at the diner by the end of the month, and the truck will be on the streets as soon as the permit is issued, which could be as early as this weekend.

Well here it is! The new food truck!! Tongue N’ Cheek! @fromnaptobeyond @centralstatebrewing #tncindy #indyfood #foodtruck A post shared by Josh Baker (@imjoshbaker) on Jun 7, 2017 at 3:01pm PDT

» Bloomington’s Cardinal Spirits (922 S. Morton St., 812-202-6789) already boasts a loyal following and tasting room. Now it has an impressive menu of scratch-made food options on site. The kitchen is open Tuesday through Saturday and offers intriguing dishes like grilled rib-eye nuggets, spring pea risotto, and chicken liver mousse with a strawberry jam glaze. Don’t pass up the fresh sourdough bread served with house-cultured butter.

Spirits from scratch. Cocktails from scratch. And, now, food from scratch! Our kitchen is now open, serving seasonal, shareable dishes that go great with our cocktails, Tues-Sat. cardinalspirits.com/menu A post shared by Cardinal Spirits (@cardinalspirits) on Jun 13, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

» Noah Grant’s Grill House & Oyster Bar is moving and expanding in Zionsville. Owner Shari Jenkins is relocating her 9-year-old restaurant from its original location at 65 S. 1st St. to the Carter Building, a former antique toy museum that’s been vacant since 2011, at 91 S. Main St. .

» Chicago Eater sent some love to Indianapolis last week when it touted 12 restaurants worth the drive from the Windy City. Munster’s 3 Floyds Brewery & Pub made the cut, joining Indianapolis favorites Goose the Market (2503 N. Delaware St., 317-924-4944), Milktooth (540 Virginia Ave., 317-292.2280), and Bluebeard (653 Virginia Ave., 317-686-1580). The rest of the list was filled out with eateries in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Illinois.

» Ash & Elm Cider Co. (2024 E. Washington St., 317-600-3164) is celebrating its one-year anniversary this Saturday with live music, food, and cider galore, including the tapping of its seasonal favorite, Idle Summer. Tickets are $7 for general admission and $12 VIP (including a complementary glass of cider in a take-home glass). Love Handle will be serving food at the Irvington-area celebration.