A First Look At Thaitanium

Craving flavor and spice? Mass Ave’s latest restaurant has a focus on traditional curries.

Jenna Kienle

Formerly inhabited by authentic French creperie Cropichon et Bidibule, this 68-seat Mass Ave spot has shifted focus to Thai cuisine and undergone a transformation that renders it unrecognizable to regulars of its previous occupant. With its refreshed decor, Thaitanium feels more in step with the street’s modern yet quirky aesthetic. As for the food, generous servings of traditional Thai curries and stir-fry dishes, each served with a soup starter, make up a reasonably priced set-lunch menu. Dinner highlights include a crab Rangoon starter, as well as an impressive selection of soups and Thai fried-rice standards. Setting aside its slightly obnoxious name, Thaitanium’s classy, authentic feel, combined with an impressive and sizable menu, makes it one to look out for in downtown Indy’s competitive dining scene.

Thaitanium Restaurant & Bar: 735 Massachusetts Ave, 317-686-1848, thaitaniumindy.com