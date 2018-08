Gallery: Indiana Grown Hosts Farmers Market On The Circle

Monumental Marketplace features nearly 100 vendors.

Indiana Grown, a statewide food and agriculture initiative developed by the Indiana State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) is hosting its first “Monumental Marketplace” today, July 7, on the Circle from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees can expect nearly 100 vendors selling Indiana-based goods, including produce, wellness products, wine, baked goods, and more.