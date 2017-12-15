Happy Hour: Plat 99, Provision, And More

What and where you’ll find us drinking this week.

The Hemingway Daiquiri at Provision (2721 E. 86th St., 317-843-6105), a cool, sweet sip of Appleton white rum, Luxardo maraschino liqueur, and simple syrup with notes of grapefruit and lime.

Kuma’s Corner (1127 Prospect St., 317-929-1287) offers an impressive rotating tap list, though Michigan’s Greenbush Brewing’s Rage, an American Black Ale, always makes its way onto the menu. Perfect accompaniment for killer burgers any time of year.

Hayman’s Old Tom Gin, Dolin sweet vermouth, Luxardo maraschino liqueur, and Angostura bitters make up the old-time favorite Martinez cocktail from Black Market (922 Massachusetts Ave., 317-822-6757).

The perfect end to a wintry evening in downtown Indianapolis is this malty Belgian dubbel with notes of dark fruit, Deduction by Taxman Brewing Co., enjoyed here at The Alexander Hotel’s Plat 99 (333 S. Delaware St., 317-624-8220).

