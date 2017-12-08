Happy Hour: Thunderbird, Bluebeard, And More

What and where you’ll find us drinking this week.

Here’s a cocktail with some serious buzz: Napolese (8702 Keystone Crossing, 317-705-0765, with multiple Indy locations) has concocted the Killer Bees, made with Bluecoat gin, lemon, honey syrup, and sage.

Bluebeard (653 Virginia Ave., 317-686-1580) provides a safe haven for your taste buds with Sanctuary, made with Hum Botanical Spirit, Bank Note Scotch, house orgeat, and lemon.

Jenna Kienle

Cozy up to a fire and prepare for the shortest day of the year with Baldr, a solstice farmhouse ale with caraway seeds by Central State Brewing and available at The Koelschip (2505 N. Delaware St., 317-414-9539).

As we’ve said before, it’s Old Fashioned season for the IM staff. So we had to have one when we stopped in at Thunderbird (1127 Shelby St., 317-974-9580). T-Bird’s take on the classic cocktail uses Evan Williams Bottled-In-Bond bourbon, sugar, and bitters.