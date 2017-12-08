Happy Hour: Thunderbird, Bluebeard, And More

What and where you’ll find us drinking this week.

Add a comment

Here’s a cocktail with some serious buzz: Napolese (8702 Keystone Crossing, 317-705-0765, with multiple Indy locations) has concocted the Killer Bees, made with Bluecoat gin, lemon, honey syrup, and sage.

Killer Bees are on the swarm at Napolese.

Bluebeard (653 Virginia Ave., 317-686-1580) provides a safe haven for your taste buds with Sanctuary, made with Hum Botanical Spirit, Bank Note Scotch, house orgeat, and lemon.

The Sanctuary at Bluebeard.

Jenna Kienle

Cozy up to a fire and prepare for the shortest day of the year with Baldr, a solstice farmhouse ale with caraway seeds by Central State Brewing and available at The Koelschip (2505 N. Delaware St., 317-414-9539).

Central State Brewing’s Baldr at The Koelschip

As we’ve said before, it’s Old Fashioned season for the IM staff. So we had to have one when we stopped in at Thunderbird (1127 Shelby St., 317-974-9580). T-Bird’s take on the classic cocktail uses Evan Williams Bottled-In-Bond bourbon, sugar, and bitters.

It’s Old Fashioned season at Thunderbird

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Content

25 Best Restaurants in Indianapolis - Bluebeard

Bluebeard
The Gold Rush at Oakleys

Happy Hour: Pots ’O Gold Edition
Older image of a man looking into a microscope

Backtrack: Past Blue Ribbon

Big Lug Goes Even Bigger
Our Latest Stories
Upcoming Events
Most Read
Events

Recommended

Loading, please wait...