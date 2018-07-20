Introducing: Condado Tacos

Five things you should know about Broad Ripple’s new taco joint.

For Mexican-food lovers looking to branch out beyond the same old chicken enchiladas or bean burritos, Condado Tacos arrived in town not a moment too soon. At this hip new Broad Ripple restaurant, the main draw is build-your-own tacos for $3.50–$4.50, with you selecting everything from the tortilla type (there are eight choices) to the protein (housemade chorizo, ghost-pepper steak, or barbecue pulled jackfruit, perhaps) to sauce (chipotle honey, garlicky chimichurri, and a secret house recipe are just the start). Actually, there are more choices to be made, but we’ll stop lest we scare away the indecisive.

Condado isn’t new to the Midwest. The first debuted in Columbus in 2014. Since then, it has filled shells in Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, and now here in Indy. With bumpin’ music and art covering the walls, it’s the energetic—and affordable—hot spot Broad Ripple Avenue needed. Here’s a quick guide to an optimal dining experience.