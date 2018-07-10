July Foodie Extra: Abbi Merriss’s Grilled Leek & Asparagus Bruschetta

This is the perfect summer appetizer: quick to assemble, and using fresh produce you can find at local farmers markets.

Our July Foodie, Abbie Merriss of Bluebeard, shares her recipe for Grilled Leek & Asparagus Bruschetta.

Two quick ingredient notes:

Saint-André is a French triple crème cheese, similar to Brie. It is available in many super markets in the same location as Brie. If you can’t find Saint-André (available at Whole Foods), a triple crème Brie will also be delicious. Saba vinegar is a sweet Italian syrup, similar to a balsamic glaze. You can often find it in grocery stores with other specialty vinegars. If not, substitute a balsamic glaze or good balsamic vinegar.

Ingredients:

7 ounces Saint-André cheese (or a triple crème Brie cheese)

1/4 cup heavy cream

2 leeks (white parts only, washed)

1 bunch asparagus, ends trimmed

1 tablespoon course sea salt

Saba vinegar* (or balsamic vinegar)

Loaf of good, thick French bread (Merriss prefers Amelia’s Bakery semolina or country bread)

Instructions: