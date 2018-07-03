July’s First Bite

The pretty new HQ for Just Pop In!, a cocktail-party pro tip, and a mozzarella bar.

New in Town — Pop Life

6406 Cornell Ave., ) headquarters in Broad Ripple. The production facility, popcorn bar, and restaurant are equal parts whimsy and sophistication, just like Mandy Selke and Carly Swift, the twin sisters who founded the company in 2003. The decor is a mesmerizing mix of styles and colors, starting with a pop-art mural inspired by the lakeshore near the twins’ Crown Point childhood home and a Ferris wheel with twinkling lights. A popcorn bar up front is filled with Just Pop In favorites, including the best-selling caramel-cheddar mix, while shelves are stocked with grab-and-go selections. There’s also an outdoor patio with a fireplace, and a private space upstairs with a large dining room. There may be no business in town where the owners’ personalities shine through more than the new Just Pop In! 317-257-9338 ) headquarters in Broad Ripple. The production facility, popcorn bar, and restaurant are equal parts whimsy and sophistication, just like Mandy Selke and Carly Swift, the twin sisters who founded the company in 2003. The decor is a mesmerizing mix of styles and colors, starting with a pop-art mural inspired by the lakeshore near the twins’ Crown Point childhood home and a Ferris wheel with twinkling lights. A popcorn bar up front is filled with Just Pop In favorites, including the best-selling caramel-cheddar mix, while shelves are stocked with grab-and-go selections. There’s also an outdoor patio with a fireplace, and a private space upstairs with a large dining room.

For their first foray into the restaurant business, the sisters are serving small plates in a dining room whose focal point is an expansive bar made of the wooden floors from the original building on this spot, flanked by brass bar stools with luxe teal velvet. You can order beer, wine, and fruit-purée mimosas, plus flights of popcorn (naturally). “It will be simple, beautiful food,” says Swift. — Suzanne Krowiak

Pinch of Wisdom — Eli Sanchez, bartender at Rook

“When throwing a cocktail party, make batches of mixers with just a few ingredients, like gimlets or daiquiris. Infuse an herb or citrus peel in a pitcher of simple syrup, then let guests add spirits and garnishes themselves.”

Road Trip — The Big Cheese

An old newspaper editor once told me that a small town in Indiana needed three things to be relevant: high school basketball, a post office, and a bar. After a recent visit to Pendleton, I realize that he must’ve meant a mozzarella bar.