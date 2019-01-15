Laney Glick’s Tomato-Goat Cheese Soup
Our January Foodie generously shares her recipe for a super simple soup.
Ingredients:
· 1 (32oz) can crushed tomatoes
· 1 small onion, diced
· 4 cloves garlic, minced
· 1 tablespoon fresh rosemary, roughly chopped
· 2 tablespoons fresh basil, roughly chopped
· 1 tablespoon olive oil
· 1 cup milk
· 1 cup heavy cream
· 3Ž4 cup goat cheese (use fresh, local Capriole if you can!)
· 1 teaspoon dried dill
· 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
· 1 teaspoon cayenne
· Salt & pepper to taste
Instructions:
· Sauté onions and garlic in olive oil over medium heat until onion is translucent, approximately 3-5 minutes.
· Add fresh herbs, stir and sauté until fragrant, approximately 1 minute.
· Add crushed tomatoes, dill, red pepper flakes, and cayenne. Bring to a simmer, stirring periodically.
· Simmer for 10 minutes, stirring periodically.
· Whisk in heavy cream, milk, and goat cheese
· Simmer 5 minutes.
· Remove from heat. Blend with an immersion blender, or in a blender or food processor.
· Put in bowls and top with more goat cheese and garlic croutons.