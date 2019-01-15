Laney Glick’s Tomato-Goat Cheese Soup

Our January Foodie generously shares her recipe for a super simple soup.

Ingredients:

· 1 (32oz) can crushed tomatoes

· 1 small onion, diced

· 4 cloves garlic, minced

· 1 tablespoon fresh rosemary, roughly chopped

· 2 tablespoons fresh basil, roughly chopped

· 1 tablespoon olive oil

· 1 cup milk

· 1 cup heavy cream

· 3Ž4 cup goat cheese (use fresh, local Capriole if you can!)

· 1 teaspoon dried dill

· 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

· 1 teaspoon cayenne

· Salt & pepper to taste

Instructions:

· Sauté onions and garlic in olive oil over medium heat until onion is translucent, approximately 3-5 minutes.

· Add fresh herbs, stir and sauté until fragrant, approximately 1 minute.

· Add crushed tomatoes, dill, red pepper flakes, and cayenne. Bring to a simmer, stirring periodically.

· Simmer for 10 minutes, stirring periodically.

· Whisk in heavy cream, milk, and goat cheese

· Simmer 5 minutes.

· Remove from heat. Blend with an immersion blender, or in a blender or food processor.

· Put in bowls and top with more goat cheese and garlic croutons.