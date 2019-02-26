March’s First Bite

New in town with Krueger’s Tavern, cheers with Old Southside Tap House, and pinch of wisdom from Mathoo’s Eggrolls.

New In Town — Pub Date

It’s tight quarters on the inside, with 150 seats arranged around an industrial-mod dining room. Happily, Krueger’s Tavern draws an outdoorsy crowd. A row of al fresco picnic tables in front and a rear patio beyond a set of roll-up garage doors add to the Cincinnati import’s biergarten sensibilities. A menu of house-ground burgers (including one topped with ghost-pepper cheese, spicy homemade pickles, and chipotle-habanero slaw) and plated sausages (such as the British herbed Lincolnshire served with potatoes and Guinness-braised onions), represent the brand’s brewpub mission. Owned by Thunderdome Restaurant Group, Mass Ave–adjacent Krueger’s shares a good-time vibe with siblings Bakersfield and The Eagle—and likely a portion of its barhopping clientele, if the neighborhood’s spill-over pedestrian traffic rounds the Delaware Street corner for a can of Rhinegeist and some fresh air. 323 N. Delaware St., 317-790-3660

Pinch of Wisdom

“To reheat egg rolls, place on a baking sheet at 400 degrees for 30 minutes, then broil for the last 30 seconds. They should be almost as crispy as the fresh ones.” — Bea Gustin, the Laotian native behind food stand Mathoo’s Eggrolls, the hit of farmers markets.

Cheers — City Swigger

If craft breweries have dotted just about every quadrant of the city, bringing double IPAs and sours to neighborhoods fond of their lagers, the trend somehow missed Indy’s near-south side. That is, until McCordsville’s Australian-inspired suds maker, Scarlet Lane, decided to expand to South Meridian Street last fall. Located in a former HVAC facility, the Old Southside Tap House has just the right kind of amiable, rough-edged vibe, booming with vintage metal, that’s perfect for destination drinking or a quick beer after the game. The taproom’s unusual brews range from an IPA aged in gin barrels to a well-bodied brown with wintry undertones of cinnamon and brown sugar. In addition to a few snacks, including 4 Birds Bakery’s salted dark-chocolate-chip cookie, patrons enjoy live music, free pinball on Sundays, horror-trivia nights, and a kid-friendly under-21 section up front for sitter-less nights. 2033 S. Meridian St., 317-602-3269