Moontown Brewing Graduates With Honors

An old high school turned brewery becomes the hippest place in town.

What’s more small-town than an old basketball gym? An old basketball gym with a brewery. Following the podunk-to-brewpub trend perfected by Taxman (Bargersville, Fortville) and others, Moontown Brewing Company (345 S. Bowers St., Whitestown, 317-769-3880) bought the empty Whitestown High School building from the city a couple years ago for $1. After an extensive renovation, the place is back on its game. In January, Moontown began serving brews and smokehouse grub in its hardwood-floored taproom, which hadn’t seen any full-court action since the 1960s. The stage at one end features live music for patrons who kick back on bench seating with smartly crafted house offerings. The La Lune Bière, a Belgian grisette (think Saison, but lighter), is the perfect complement to platters from the pit. Be wary, competitors. With ’cue and brew this good, Moontown has a home-court advantage.