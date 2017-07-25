New in Town: Stompin Barley

A new eatery taps an Oceanaire chef to wine and dine in Carmel.

When longtime accountant and food-lover Alesia DeBoer and her husband, Richard, were living in Phoenix, they loved the local spots that served wine before dinner, with just a few small plates to enjoy between sips of their favorite vintages. That’s the idea they had in mind when they opened their spiffy, streamlined Stompin Barley in a new Carmel strip mall, pouring local and craft beers and plenty of wine. Should you be not only thirsty but hungry, too, the wide-ranging menu from executive chef Kyle Allbright, formerly of The Oceanaire Seafood Room, features snacks and flatbreads, tacos, sliders, and, yes, even a few larger entrées if you do want to stay for supper. Smaller items are definitely the way to go, especially if it’s elegantly plated, tender beef carpaccio with microgreens and a tangy dressing. Chicken tacos are bright and flavorful, especially when they fold in a housemade pineapple salsa. A rack of lamb with a rich corn purée and a tangy red-wine reduction will satisfy the heartier appetite, and pair with just about any of the reds on the list here. Stomp in. 14560 River Rd., Carmel, 317-764-2974