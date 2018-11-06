November Foodie Extra: Madea’s Pickling Brine Recipe

Lawrence Scully shares the pickling brine recipe he loves from his grandmother Rose Lee (the kids call her Madea). You can pour the brine over any vegetables, but Scully prefers cucumbers.

Yield: 2 Pint Jars

Ingredients:

2 pounds small pickling cucumbers, sliced thin

2 whole garlic cloves

4 cups distilled white vinegar

¼ cup sugar

1 teaspoon garlic salt

½ teaspoon mustard seeds

1 teaspoon coriander

1 teaspoon black peppercorns

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon dried basil

Instructions: