October Foodie Extra: Twinkle VanWinkle’s Biscuit Recipe

The food writer in charge of the kitchen at Wildwood Market drops some family-baking knowledge.

Warm and flaky right out of the oven, slathered in blackberry jam and butter, homemade biscuits are one comfort food Twinkle VanWinkle refuses to give up. Here, the food writer who runs the kitchen at Wildwood Market shares the memory behind the recipe she loves to recreate for her family.

This treasured bit of baking knowledge has been handed down from both sides of my family—from from mamaws and grandmas. My dad, however, is the biggest biscuit making influence, and I wait eagerly every year to get home for the holidays just to have some of “Brad’s Biscuits.” The trick, my dad says, is not about measuring, although I recommend some form of it. He does it by feel. It’s a method that takes some practice, but the result is so gratifying when you pull your first batch of perfect biscuits out of the oven.

Dad says that growing up, they had what was called “the biscuit bowl.” Basically it was a large ceramic bowl with flour in it—quite possibly mixed with baking powder and baking soda. But his mother or grandmother would just pour in the necessary milk and (most likely) lard until the dough just came together. They would toss out the dough and roll out the biscuits, covering up the rest of the flour until the next meal. As a Southerner, homemade biscuits for many folks were just as necessary at every meal as cornbread. Maybe more. Even though I do not have a bowl sitting around ready for me to throw in some lard, butter, and buttermilk, I do have a particular bowl I like to use.

Some people use vegetable shortening, but I use butter, and when I’m feeling frisky will definitely go for some lard. You can switch out the butter for shortening if that is what you prefer. If you’d rather use vegan options, go for the shortening. Soy or rice milk with a teaspoon of lemon juice can be substituted for buttermilk.

Twinkle’s Buttery Biscuits

Ingredients:

3 ½ cups of whole wheat white flour

1 ½ cup buttermilk

1 tbs. plus 1 tsp. baking powder

2 tsp. baking soda

2 tsp. kosher or fine ground sea salt

2 sticks of frozen unsalted butter, diced (or lard or shortening)

Instructions: