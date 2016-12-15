Recipe: The Aldrich Boy
From Maria Cartagena of Pia Urban Café & Market
This coffee drink was named after a local family who is very active in the Englewood community. They have four boys, and one of them helped design the giant mural in Pia Urban Café.
The Aldrich Boy
Ingredients:
1/4 cup brewed espresso
1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons whole milk
1/4 cup chocolate syrup
2 tablespoons peanut butter
2 heaping cups ice
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients in a blender.
- Pulse to crush ice; blend until a milkshake consistency is achieved.