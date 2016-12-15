Recipe: The Aldrich Boy

From Maria Cartagena of Pia Urban Café & Market

This coffee drink was named after a local family who is very active in the Englewood community. They have four boys, and one of them helped design the giant mural in Pia Urban Café.

The Aldrich Boy

Ingredients:

1/4 cup brewed espresso

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons whole milk

1/4 cup chocolate syrup

2 tablespoons peanut butter

2 heaping cups ice

Directions: