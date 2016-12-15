Recipe: The Aldrich Boy

From Maria Cartagena of Pia Urban Café & Market

December 2016Add a comment

This coffee drink was named after a local family who is very active in the Englewood community. They have four boys, and one of them helped design the giant mural in Pia Urban Café.

 

The Aldrich Boy

 

Ingredients:

1/4 cup brewed espresso

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons whole milk

1/4 cup chocolate syrup

2 tablespoons peanut butter

2 heaping cups ice

 

Directions:

  1. Combine all ingredients in a blender.
  2. Pulse to crush ice; blend until a milkshake consistency is achieved.

 

pia

