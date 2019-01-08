Restaurant Guide Update: January 2019

A tour of the city’s best dining. New and updated: Tandoor & Tikka, Some Guys Pizza Pasta Grill, Cholita Taqueria, and Best Friends Coffee & Bagels

Tony Valainis

Tandoor & Tikka ★

Far from your typical dusty lunch buffet, this bright and cheery Indian counter-service spot near the IUPUI campus with seating fashioned from old rickshaws offers a new take on Indian cuisine with healthy rice bowls, naan tacos, and flatbread pizzas dressed up to your specifications. Start with a choice of meat, seafood, or vegetarian protein (aromatic basil-mint paneer or masala chickpeas). Then choose a curry sauce from zesty tikka masala to mild and creamy korma to fiery vindaloo. Add any of more than a dozen tasty garnishes from pickled onions to jalapeños for a customized lunch or dinner that’s both lighter and more flavorful than many other Indian dishes around the city. Be sure to pick up a few chutneys (mango is particularly good) and pair your meal with chaat-style chicken samosas or crispy corn. Craft beers and wine are also available for a full-service experience that’s a nice alternative to the curries and tandoori dishes at more traditional South Asian restaurants. Lunch and dinner daily, 805 W. 10th St., 317-653-1457 V $

Some Guys Pizza Pasta Grill ★

Specializing in both traditional and wood-fired pies, this small establishment open since the ’90s conjures pizza joints of yesteryear with booths set inside decorative little alcoves and an open pick-up counter with a view of the working kitchen. The dining room brims with loyal fans of the basic-by-design meat and veggie concoctions, and specialty pizzas like the Jerk Chicken, Cajun, and Thai. Lunch and dinner Tues.–Fri., dinner Sat.–Sun. 6235 Allisonville Rd., 317-257-1364 $$

Cholita Taqueria ★

Located in one of the most iconic spots in Broad Ripple, the modular two-level former home of 10-01 Food & Drink, this colorful taco bar has some fun with the taco-and-tequila food groups. Its Dorito-based walking taco is a salty thing of beauty with barbecue carnitas and a good ladle of cheese—with the surprising crunch of coated Japanese peanuts. The $4 house tacos range from skirt steak with pinto beans and guacamole to an elaborate Baja fish taco. Dinner Mon.–Sat. 1001 Broad Ripple Ave., 317-389-5555 $

Best Friends Coffee & Bagels ★

CAFÉ The chalkboard behind the counter can barely contain the rambling list of grab-and-go options at this little community cafe. Owners (and best friends) Bob Goodpaster and Chico Mbanu have covered all of the espresso drinks, pastries, and smoothies you might expect from a place where guests gather to play euchre and special nights are reserved for teen-friendly discussion groups. Food options include some pretty standard bagel sandwiches served warm and toasty from the panini press, but also elaborate one-offs, like a cheddar waffle topped with pulled pork. Feeling adventurous? Order The Hater, a jalapeño cornbread waffle with pulled chicken. Breakfast and lunch daily. 1060 E. Main St., Brownsburg, 317-350-2185 V $