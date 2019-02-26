Restaurant Guide Update: March 2019

A tour of the city’s best dining. New and updated: Burger Study, Moar Tea and Poke, Prime 47, and Grindstone Public House

Burger Study ★

Part of the St. Elmo Steakhouse family, Burger Study conveniently backs up to Circle Centre, offering mall-side USDA Prime Black Angus burgers made from a blend of brisket, short rib, and chuck. The place feels like an old-time downtown burger joint, with red-leather booths and big windows looking onto all the Georgia Street hubbub. The burgers are gilded with posh add-ons like root beer–glazed bacon, gouda, and pimento cheese. One (the Prime Degree) is made with dry-aged beef, and the Wagyu burger contains locally sourced beef from Joseph Decuis topped with triple-crème whipped brie, blueberry jam, and arugula. Starters like butter–tossed fried cauliflower and tuna poke on wonton chips elevate the experience, and the central bar whips up good signature cocktails, including the brand’s famous pour-and-sip Elmo Cola. Lunch and dinner daily. 28 W. Georgia St., 317-777-7770, $$$

Moar Tea and Poke ★

Customers order via paper checklists at this counter-service spot that specializes in DIY poke creations. The Hawaiian diced-fish sensation is served by the rice bowl, salad, and “burrito” (more like a giant piece of nori-wrapped sushi) in the former Hoaglin To Go location. It’s a tight fit for a few booths and standing tables, so leave your to-go options open. The list of possible ingredients is rambling—and a little overwhelming, with the choices ranging from spicy salmon, organic tofu, eel sauce, and pickled radish to chicken, bacon, green onion, and Thousand Island dressing, clearly leaning in the direction of variety, not authenticity. The tea and smoothie selection gets equal attention, scooping up all of the boba, popping bubbles, and jellies your sweet tooth desires. Lunch and dinner daily. 448 Massachusetts Ave., 317-737-1897, $

Prime 47 ★

With a menu focusing on prime cuts, dry-aged steaks, and Wagyu, and a historic location on the corner of Pennsylvania and Maryland streets, this steakhouse—though still young in years—serves up a mix of modern class and old-school sophistication. Two-story windows frame a bustling downtown scene, a pianist plays by the door, and lab-coated servers offer advice on the de rigueur beef-house menu and enormous wine list. Don’t miss the baby iceberg salad with creamy blue cheese dressing or the roasted Brussels sprouts with bacon and Kung Pao sauce. Dinner Mon.–Sat. 47 S. Pennsylvania St., 317-624-0720, $$$

Grindstone Public House★

The newest member of the time-honored Clancy’s Hamburgers and Grindstone Charley’s tribe set up shop inside a resurrected historic building in downtown Noblesville. You can appreciate the original tall shop windows and pressed-tin ceiling as you chomp into a fully loaded burger or go for one of the more elaborate selections on the Midwest-casual menu, like the prime rib Manhattan or chicken and waffles. A full bar stocked with all the brown bottles does nothing fancy, but it gives the place some cred as a neighborhood watering hole. Lunch and dinner daily. 101 N. 10th St., Noblesville, 317-774-5740, $$$