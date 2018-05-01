Restaurant Guide Update: May 2018

A tour of the city’s best dining. New and updated: Love Handle, Three Carrots, and Boujie Biscuit.

Love Handle

After serving funky deli creations like salmon belly, beef tongue, and dolled-up “B & Gs” to the locals on East 10th Street for two years, Chris and Ally Benedyk moved their cheeky sandwich shop to Mass Ave in early 2018, where it could be the true hipster haunt it always aimed to be. Daily lunch and brunch features such as schnitzel and waffles or a pulled-chicken Hot Brown continue to be the draw, but the expanded menu now offers more side options in the form of braised greens and potato salad with roasted tomatoes, as well as the signature popcorn tossed in nutritional yeast and schmaltz. Weekend evening hours mean Milwaukee-style fish fries (complete with screenings of Jaws) on Friday, and rotisserie chicken on Saturdays. And Ally Benedyk’s earthy brownie sundaes and decadent cheesecake continue to be some of the most comforting sweets in the city. Brunch Sun., breakfast and lunch Tues.–Thurs., breakfast, lunch, and dinner Fri.–Sat. 877 Massachusetts Ave., 317-384-1102

Three Carrots

Indy’s underserved vegan diners have found their new North Star in this bright, clean-lined Fountain Square remake of owner Ian Phillips’s City Market counter. All of the original’s vegan sandwiches and salads are here, but Phillips and his kitchen staff have bolstered the menu with more substantial sit-down meals, like tofu and grits, fettuccine with miso Alfredo and tofu, and a beet burger worthy of its Founders Porter chaser. Lunch and dinner daily. 920 Virginia Ave., 463-221-3669

Boujie Biscuit

Cyndi Joyner’s novel biscuit-box concept offers a scratch-made buttermilk square—sized to fill the Chinese takeout container it’s served in—buried in one of her homey sauces. Chicken pot pie, peaches in a brown-sugar sauce, and Hungarian smoked sausage with peppers (representing the years she lived in Europe) are some of the favorites. Sausage and gravy sells out quickly on weekends. Don’t overlook the specials, which recently paired four-cheese sauce, bacon, and local cherry-pie jam. Breakfast and lunch Wed.–Sun. 50 Hurricane St., Franklin, 317-560-5056