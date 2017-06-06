A Return Visit To Fresco Italian Café On The Canal

When it comes to hidden gems, this waterside Italian bistro surely takes the biscuit as Indy’s all-time hide and seek champion. Discreetly located along downtown’s beautiful Canal Walk, Fresco is the perfect hideaway spot satisfying any and all customer needs. Whether it be a cold beer and a homemade ice cream in the sun, or a hearty beef sandwich with a lemonade to match; Fresco Italian facilitates. Its location and un-ruined style provide a charming and refreshing dining experience, and with top-quality Italian cuisine growing hard to come by in downtown Indy, lovers of quick and simple Italian food must check out this Canal-side cafe. Well worth a visit.