Salsa Dance

Spicy … fruity … smooth … chunky. Which sauce goes where?

Salsa Verde

This thin green sauce can bring some heat, depending on the type and quantity of peppers added.

Ingredients: tomatillo, green chili, cilantro, onion, salt, garlic

Best on: Chicken and breakfast tacos

Salsa Roja

This is the standard puréed red salsa frequently seen at restaurants and taco stands.

Ingredients: tomato, Spanish onion, tomatillo, jalapeño, dried chile de árbol, garlic, cilantro, salt

Best on: Steak tacos

Pico De Gallo

A chunky salsa heavy on the tomato and onion, pico adds some texture to the taco.

Ingredients: onion, plum tomato, cilantro, jalapeño, lime juice, salt

Best on: Potato tacos

Salsa Habanero

Representing the hottest of the hot, this salsa that hails from the Amazon region is dominated by chili peppers.

Ingredients: tomato, habanero chili pepper, onion, garlic, apple cider vinegar, salt, cooking oil

Best on: Pork and veggie tacos

Mango Salsa

The sweet tropical fruit replaces the tomatoes as the base.

Ingredients: mango, red bell pepper, jalapeño, red onion, lime juice, cilantro, salt, pepper

Best on: Pork and fish tacos