Salsa Dance

Spicy … fruity … smooth … chunky. Which sauce goes where?

June 2018Add a comment

Salsa Verde
This thin green sauce can bring some heat, depending on the type and quantity of peppers added.
Ingredients: tomatillo, green chili, cilantro, onion, salt, garlic
Best on: Chicken and breakfast tacos

Salsa Roja
This is the standard puréed red salsa frequently seen at restaurants and taco stands.
Ingredients: tomato, Spanish onion, tomatillo, jalapeño, dried chile de árbol, garlic, cilantro, salt
Best on: Steak tacos

Pico De Gallo
A chunky salsa heavy on the tomato and onion, pico adds some texture to the taco.
Ingredients: onion, plum tomato, cilantro, jalapeño, lime juice, salt
Best on: Potato tacos

Salsa Habanero
Representing the hottest of the hot, this salsa that hails from the Amazon region is dominated by chili peppers.
Ingredients: tomato, habanero chili pepper, onion, garlic, apple cider vinegar, salt, cooking oil
Best on: Pork and veggie tacos

Mango Salsa
The sweet tropical fruit replaces the tomatoes as the base.
Ingredients: mango, red bell pepper, jalapeño, red onion, lime juice, cilantro, salt, pepper
Best on: Pork and fish tacos

