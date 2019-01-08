Swoon: 42 Bakery

Lean in with keto diet approved bagels.

If you’re on a keto diet, it’s probably been a while since you’ve had a bagel or a doughnut. But Stacy Franco and her wife, Jessica, will get you back on a hole-foods plan with their recently launched keto-friendly 42 Bakery at the Indy Winter Farmers Market. Specifically, their baked goods made with almond meal and natural sweeteners have garnered a cult following among the gluten-free, low-carb, high-fat faction. “We had to become scientists and chemists, because it’s not as simple as flour, water, and yeast,” says Franco, a personal trainer who dreamed of becoming a pastry chef but had to figure out Plan B when she developed a gluten allergy.