Swoon: Cholita Taqueria

Cholita Taqueria is a hot new draw on the Broad Ripple main drag.

Tony Valainis

When Bob Kort and Michael Cranfill opened Cholita Taqueria last fall in a Broad Ripple Avenue spot that has been a revolving door for restaurant tenants recently, most notably 10-01 Food & Drink, they knew they were taking a risk—especially given the plentiful taco options already in the neighborhood. But with dishes like these crispy walking taco–like “Tostilocos” dressed with barbecued pork and Japanese peanuts, a $15 all-you-can-eat Sunday brunch buffet, a chill tiki bar in the basement, and one of the roomiest patios on the street, the duo has easily packed the joint with a decidedly fun, raucous vibe. Somehow, we think our latest Latin love is here to stay. 1001 Broad Ripple Ave., 317-389-5555