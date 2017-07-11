Swoon List: 22nd Street Diner, Caplinger’s, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

The hulking meatloaf biscuit with smoked cheddar sauce and tomato jam at 22nd Street Diner (2205 N. Delaware St., 317-602-6726) in the spot formerly occupied by LongBranch.

Thinly sliced brisket piled inside a sandwich at Caplinger’s Fresh Catch (7460 N. Shadeland Ave., 317-288-7263; 15009 N. Gray Rd., Noblesville, 317-218-3221; 6685 Whitestown Pkwy., Whitestown, 317-769-0033).

The Mi Sate at Egg Roll #1 (4540 S. Emerson Ave., 317-787-2225), piled with spicy shrimp and sliced pork atop egg noodles, with plenty of fresh garnish added at the table.

A hunk of garlic bread adds some heft to Palomino’s (49 W. Maryland St.,317-974-0400) prawn scampi tossed in garlic butter and loaded with capers and cherry tomatoes.

Mother Noble’s strawberry syrup, made from a whole pound of the fruit, stirred into sparkling water and daiquiris, sold at Garfield Park Farmers Market.