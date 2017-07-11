Swoon List: 22nd Street Diner, Caplinger’s, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

Add a comment

The hulking meatloaf biscuit with smoked cheddar sauce and tomato jam at 22nd Street Diner (2205 N. Delaware St., 317-602-6726) in the spot formerly occupied by LongBranch.

Meatloaf biscuit at 22nd Street Diner

Thinly sliced brisket piled inside a sandwich at Caplinger’s Fresh Catch (7460 N. Shadeland Ave., 317-288-7263; 15009 N. Gray Rd., Noblesville, 317-218-3221; 6685 Whitestown Pkwy., Whitestown, 317-769-0033).

Sliced brisket at Caplinger’s

The Mi Sate at Egg Roll #1 (4540 S. Emerson Ave., 317-787-2225), piled with spicy shrimp and sliced pork atop egg noodles, with plenty of fresh garnish added at the table.

Spicy shrimp at pork over egg noodles at Egg Roll #1

A hunk of garlic bread adds some heft to Palomino’s (49 W. Maryland St.,317-974-0400) prawn scampi tossed in garlic butter and loaded with capers and cherry tomatoes.

Prawns at Palomino

Mother Noble’s strawberry syrup, made from a whole pound of the fruit, stirred into sparkling water and daiquiris, sold at Garfield Park Farmers Market.

Mother Noble’s strawberry syrup

Tags: , , , ,

Related Content

Swoon List: Pi Indy, Mucky Duck Pub, And More

Swoon List: Rize, Steer-In, And More

Swoon List: Bluebeard, Beholder, And More

Swoon List: Liter House, Moontown, And More
Our Latest Stories
Upcoming Events
Most Read
Events

Recommended

Loading, please wait...