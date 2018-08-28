Swoon List: Beholder, Anthony’s Chophouse, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

The classic weekend man-handler at Historic Steer-In (5130 E. 10th St., 317-356-0996): grilled steak and eggs with hash browns.

Julia Spalding

Last week’s secret menu item at Beholder (1844 E. 10th St., 317-419-3471), a re-imagined Big Mac composed of tender seared beef tongue atop a sauerkraut pancake with a pickled turnip and horseradish mustard.

Julia Spalding

The kimchi crinkle fries at Ukiyo (4907 College Ave., 317-384-1048) combine house kimchi, chashu pork, and special sauce to make for one fantastic hangover cure.

Joseph Ball

Sushi sustenance at Hana Japanese Restaurant (6905 S. Emerson Ave., 317-992-2258), including the Spiderman roll, salmon and yellowtail nigiri, and spicy tuna.

Julia Spalding

An exquisite 8-ounce filet cooked medium rare and presented lobster Oscar-style, under tender nubs of crustacean and decadent buttery hollandaise at Anthony’s Chophouse (201 W. Main St., Carmel, 317-740-0900).