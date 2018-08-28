Swoon List: Beholder, Anthony’s Chophouse, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

The classic weekend man-handler at Historic Steer-In (5130 E. 10th St., 317-356-0996): grilled steak and eggs with hash browns.

The Steer-In’s man-handler

Julia Spalding

Last week’s secret menu item at Beholder (1844 E. 10th St., 317-419-3471), a re-imagined Big Mac composed of tender seared beef tongue atop a sauerkraut pancake with a pickled turnip and horseradish mustard.

Shhhh, a secret menu item at Beholder

Julia Spalding

The kimchi crinkle fries at Ukiyo (4907 College Ave., 317-384-1048) combine house kimchi, chashu pork, and special sauce to make for one fantastic hangover cure.

Kimchi fries at Ukiyo

Joseph Ball

Sushi sustenance at Hana Japanese Restaurant (6905 S. Emerson Ave., 317-992-2258), including the Spiderman roll, salmon and yellowtail nigiri, and spicy tuna.

Sushi offerings at Indy Hana

Julia Spalding

An exquisite 8-ounce filet cooked medium rare and presented lobster Oscar-style, under tender nubs of crustacean and decadent buttery hollandaise at Anthony’s Chophouse (201 W. Main St., Carmel, 317-740-0900).

Oscar-style filet at Anthony’s Chophouse

Julia Spalding

