Swoon List: Beholder, Nesso, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

Hot and crispy pork rinds with salt, chili powder, and Tabasco sauce at Daredevil Hall (2721 E. 86th St., 317-757-2888).

Daredevil Hall’s Pork Rinds

Suzanne Krowiak

Tavern at the Point (401 Mass Ave., 317-756-9609) serves up a complex, bean-heavy brisket chili that is smoky, spicy, and sweet all at once.

Tavern at the Point’s chili

Megan Fernandez

A trio of succulent double lamb chops at Geraldine’s Supper Club (1101 English Ave., 317-600-3336).

Lamb chops at Geraldine’s

Julia Spalding

Gnocchi with hazelnut, pear, sage, Grana Padano, focaccia-chicken meatball, and goat cheese fondue at Nesso Coastal Italia (339 Delaware St., 317-643-7400).

Nesso’s gnocchi

Michael Rubino

The Salted Blood Orange with Greek yogurt and a pumpkin-and-hazelnut dukkah by Beholder (1844 E. 10th St., 317-419-3471).

Salted Blood Orange at Beholder

Michael Rubino

 

