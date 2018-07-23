Swoon List: Bluebeard, Beholder, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

The Pork & Beans dish from Bluebeard (653 Virginia Ave., 317-686-1580) combines ham hock, cannellini beans, broccoli rabe, scallion, and cilantro in an addictively delicious red-curry barbecue sauce.

Bluebeard’s pork-and-beans dish

Joseph Ball

The slightly smoky, cumin-scented eggplant tartare with perfectly crispy and blistered fry bread, one of several knockout dishes on the inaugural menu at Beholder (1844 E. 10th St., 317-419-3471).

Eggplant tartare from Beholder

Terry Kirts

The deeply smoky, tangy roasted-eggplant zaalook with tomatoes, plenty of garlic, and aromatic spices at Kaza Maza Moroccan and Mediterranean Cuisine (10230 U.S. 36, Avon, 317-974-9363) which replaced Mediterranean Grill in Avon this spring.

Roasted-eggplant zaalook from Kaza Maza Moroccan / Mediterranean Cuisine

Terry Kirts

The generously topped naan pizza at the recently opened Tandoor and Tikka (805 W. 10th St., 317-653-1457) with spicy lamb and curry sauce.

Naan pizza from Tandoor and Tikka

Terry Kirts

The delectable and vibrantly garnished ECDC torta at Tlaolli (2830 E. Washington St., 317-410-9507) with black bean purée, hunks of creamy avocado, tangy poblano mayo, pickled onions, cotija cheese—and rich and tender pork carnitas as an optional (and very welcome) add-on.

Tlaolli’s ECDC Torta

Terry Kirts

 

