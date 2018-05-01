Swoon List: Burger Study, Hedge Row, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

The Brussels-sprouts-and-burrata salad from Burger Study (28 W. Georgia St., 317-777-7770) combines shaved Brussels sprouts, burrata cheese, watermelon radish, toasted pumpkin seeds, campfire onion jam, cilantro vinaigrette, and sourdough crumbles into one delightful dish.

Lynn Morton House

Hedge Row American Bistro (350 Massachusetts Ave., 317-643-2750) makes the most out of caramelized Brussels sprouts and turnips with the addition of a Smoking Goose Meatery ham-hock vinaigrette.

Lynn Morton House

From one Kimbal Musk restaurant to another, Next Door American Eatery (4573 N. College Ave., 317-643-3480) offers the honey-Sriracha gulf shrimp bowl with charred broccolini, pickled daikon radish, carrots, cilantro slaw, and brown rice. Delish!

Suzanne Krowiak

A to-go cup of elotes—Mexican street corn dressed up with cotija, mayo, and smoked paprika—from the taco counter inside Carnicera el Ranchito (3512 Rockville Rd., 317-381-0124).

Julia Spalding

Finally, the warmer spring temperatures have us craving fried chicken … but the fried Carolina gold rice with kohlrabi kimchi, pickled apricot, charred spring onion, wasabi leaf chips, and a slow poached egg from Crispy Bird (115 E. 49th St., 317-744-0000) has stolen our taste buds.