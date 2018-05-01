Swoon List: Burger Study, Hedge Row, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

The Brussels-sprouts-and-burrata salad from Burger Study (28 W. Georgia St., 317-777-7770) combines shaved Brussels sprouts, burrata cheese, watermelon radish, toasted pumpkin seeds, campfire onion jam, cilantro vinaigrette, and sourdough crumbles into one delightful dish.

Brussels-sprouts-and-burrata salad at Burger Study (try saying that five times fast)

Lynn Morton House

Hedge Row American Bistro (350 Massachusetts Ave., 317-643-2750) makes the most out of caramelized Brussels sprouts and turnips with the addition of a Smoking Goose Meatery ham-hock vinaigrette.

The caramelized Brussels sprouts and turnips from Hedge Row

Lynn Morton House

From one Kimbal Musk restaurant to another, Next Door American Eatery (4573 N. College Ave., 317-643-3480) offers the honey-Sriracha gulf shrimp bowl with charred broccolini, pickled daikon radish, carrots, cilantro slaw, and brown rice. Delish!

The honey-Sriracha gulf shrimp bowl from Next Door

Suzanne Krowiak

A to-go cup of elotes—Mexican street corn dressed up with cotija, mayo, and smoked paprika—from the taco counter inside Carnicera el Ranchito (3512 Rockville Rd., 317-381-0124).

Elotes from Carniceria el Ranchito

Julia Spalding

Finally, the warmer spring temperatures have us craving fried chicken … but the fried Carolina gold rice with kohlrabi kimchi, pickled apricot, charred spring onion, wasabi leaf chips, and a slow poached egg from Crispy Bird (115 E. 49th St., 317-744-0000) has stolen our taste buds.

Fried Carolina gold rice from Crispy Bird

Joseph Ball

 

