Swoon List: Burgers & Sandwiches Edition

Five things we’re craving right now.

Fried whiting, one of several fish options at Huge Impact (5110 W. 38th St., 317-975-0037), along with batter-dipped fried and coleslaw.

Hugh Impact’s fish sandwich

Julia Spalding

The feature burger at Black Market (922 Mass Ave., 317-822-6757) features a sturdy slab of halloumi cheese that is as rich and substantial as the meat itself.

Black Market’s featured burger

Julia Spalding

The meat-free Impossible Meatball sandwich at Big Lug (1435 E. 86th St., 317-672-3503) is saucy and satisfying, with some good pickly heat coming from spicy giardiniera.

Big Lug’s Impossible Meatball sandwich

Julia Spalding

The Knife and Fork burger at Petite Chou (823 Westfield Blvd., 317-259-0765) is a Fischer Farms beef patty, gooey Camembert, bordelaise sauce, aioli, and arugula with a generous portion of frites.

Knife and Fork Burger by Petite Chou

Michael Rubino

And to wash everything down, how about an Aperol Spritz by Hedge Row American Bistro (350 Mass Ave., 317-643-2750), which combines aperol, prosecco, and club soda that feels like a Mediterranean breeze in a glass?

Aperol Spritz

Megan Fernandez

