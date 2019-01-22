Swoon List: Burgers & Sandwiches Edition

Five things we’re craving right now.

Fried whiting, one of several fish options at Huge Impact (5110 W. 38th St., 317-975-0037), along with batter-dipped fried and coleslaw.

Julia Spalding

The feature burger at Black Market (922 Mass Ave., 317-822-6757) features a sturdy slab of halloumi cheese that is as rich and substantial as the meat itself.

Julia Spalding

The meat-free Impossible Meatball sandwich at Big Lug (1435 E. 86th St., 317-672-3503) is saucy and satisfying, with some good pickly heat coming from spicy giardiniera.

Julia Spalding

The Knife and Fork burger at Petite Chou (823 Westfield Blvd., 317-259-0765) is a Fischer Farms beef patty, gooey Camembert, bordelaise sauce, aioli, and arugula with a generous portion of frites.

Michael Rubino

And to wash everything down, how about an Aperol Spritz by Hedge Row American Bistro (350 Mass Ave., 317-643-2750), which combines aperol, prosecco, and club soda that feels like a Mediterranean breeze in a glass?