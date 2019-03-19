Swoon List: Caffè Buondi, Black Market, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

Caffè Buondi’s (11529 Spring Mill Rd Suite 250, Carmel, 317-546-4670) Anna frittata folds smoked salmon, caramelized onions and leeks, and mascarpone into a fluffy, rich omelet served in its own mini skillet.

A small skillet of eggs with toast
Eggs at Caffè Buondi

Julia Spalding

The country-fried pork chop breakfast at Blueberry Hill Pancake House (multiple locations) with hash browns and eggs is the true breakfast of champions.

A lightly browned pork chop with a side of eggs.
The country-fried pork chop breakfast at Blueberry Hill Pancake House.

Julia Spalding

A sampling of the brunch menu items from Cholita (1001 Broad Ripple Ave., 317-389-5555) includes adobo chicken tacos topped with cilantro and onions, Guadalajara beef stew, and downed eggs.

A tablescape of Mexican dishes from chicken tacos to chile rellenos.
A sampling of brunch options from Cholita

Margo Wininger

Black Market’s (922 Mass Ave., 317-822-6757) roasted carrots incorporate beet caramel, sumac yogurt, fennel pollen, and pangrattato into one perfectly pleasurable package.

A small plate of charred multi-colored carrots with yogurt sauce.
The roasted carrots from Black Market

Joseph Ball

Half Liter (5301 Winthrop Ave., 463-221-2800) offerings of boozy slushies—one that tastes like a whiskey-laced Wendy’s Frosty and the other a fruity gin lemonade—are extruded from machines behind the bar that keep the good times churning at this new indoor-outdoor barbecue spot.

Brightly colored frozen drinks
Boozy slushies from Half Liter

Julia Spalding

