Swoon List: Burger Study, Cannon Ball Brewing Company, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

Sweetly dense Thai hot tea poured from its own pot at Super Bowl Pho (5603 E. Washington St., 317-208-0124) in Irvington (sister location in Westfield).

Thai hot tea from Super Bowl Pho

Julia Spalding

A cup of matzo ball soup—hot, salty, and comforting—at Shapiro’s Twisted Traditions inside the Fashion Mall (317-762-9900, with multiple Indianapolis locations).

Shapiro’s matzo ball soup

Julia Spalding

A hearty salad of Brussels sprouts, fingerling potatoes, caramelized shallots, and bacon at Cannon Ball Brewing Company (1702 Bellefontaine St., 317-426-5978).

Cannon Ball’s Brussels sprout salad

Julia Spalding

An Italian sub from Greiner’s Sub Shop (2126 Shelby St., 317-783-4136) dressed “old-school” style with shredded lettuce, tomato, a peperoncino, and dried oregano.

Old-school Italian sub from Greiner’s

Julia Spalding

The Southern Classic at Burger Study (28 W. Georgia St., 317-777-7770), loaded with thick slices of bacon and slathered with pimento cheese sauce.

Burger Study’s Southern Classic

Julia Spalding

 

