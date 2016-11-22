Swoon List: Cannon Ball Brewing, Kaffeine Coffee, and More

Five things we adore right now.

1 Comment

Erin Kem’s tangy, creamy deviled-egg taco with pickled beets and beet-greens salsa verde at Cannon Ball Brewing Company (1702 Bellefontaine St., 317-426-5978), which recently opened in the Kennedy-King neighborhood.

The caramel-apple hand pie at Kaffeine Coffee Co. (707 Fulton St., 317-201-4882), with a flaky crust and warm, not-too-sweet filling.

The Notorious F.I.G. at Milktooth (534 Virginia Ave., 317-986-5131). Cold-brew coffee gets a shot of fig-Amaro syrup.

The rich and piled-high blue crab melt with gooey mac and cheese and greens with smoked turkey at the new Caplinger’s Fresh Catch (15009 Gray Rd., Noblesville, 317-218-3221) inside Broccoli Bill’s market.

Juicy and citrusy tacos al pastor, an elevated and upsized version of the traditional Mexican street snack featuring pork, pineapple, onion, and cilantro, at Public Greens (900 E. 64th St., 317-964-0865).

