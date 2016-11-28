Swoon List: CharBlue, Hyde Park, and More

Five things we adore right now.

Four lemon-dusted sea scallops topped with pickled mustard seeds and curved around peaks of Romanesco cauliflower over black-walnut Romesco at CharBlue (14 E. Washington St., 317-986-7883).

The carpaccio at Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse (51 N. Illinois St., 317-536-0270): chilled Wagyu beef sliced paper-thin and served with capers, creme, and lightly dressed arugula.

The rich and meaty crab cake eggs Benedict at Revery (299 W. Main St., Greenwood, 317-215-4164), topped with soft-poached eggs and the silkiest hollandaise.

The warm and salty Pub Pretzels served with queso at Murphy’s Pubhouse (6120 E. Thompson Rd., 317-941-7255; 11650 Olio Rd., Fishers, 317-288-4073).

A barrel-aged Manhattan at Union 50 (620 East St., 317-610-0234).