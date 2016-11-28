Swoon List: CharBlue, Hyde Park, and More

Five things we adore right now.

Add a comment

Four lemon-dusted sea scallops topped with pickled mustard seeds and curved around peaks of Romanesco cauliflower over black-walnut Romesco at CharBlue (14 E. Washington St., 317-986-7883).

Scallops at CharBlue
Scallops at CharBlue

The carpaccio at Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse (51 N. Illinois St., 317-536-0270): chilled Wagyu beef sliced paper-thin and served with capers, creme, and lightly dressed arugula.

Hyde Park's ceviche
Hyde Park’s carpaccio

The rich and meaty crab cake eggs Benedict at Revery (299 W. Main St., Greenwood, 317-215-4164), topped with soft-poached eggs and the silkiest hollandaise.

Crab Cake Eggs Benedict at Revery
Crab Cake Eggs Benedict at Revery

The warm and salty Pub Pretzels served with queso at Murphy’s Pubhouse (6120 E. Thompson Rd., 317-941-7255; 11650 Olio Rd., Fishers, 317-288-4073).

Warm salted pretzels at Murphy's Pubhouse
Pub Pretzels at Murphy’s Pubhouse

A barrel-aged Manhattan at Union 50 (620 East St., 317-610-0234).

Union 50's barrel-aged Manhattan
Barrel-aged goodness at Union 50

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Content

Indy’s Great Steakhouses: Janko’s Little Zagreb

For Sale: The Coolest House in Greenwood?
Eggs Benedict

Recipe: Muffin Topped

Best New Restaurants 2015: Union 50
Our Latest Stories
Upcoming Events
Most Read
Events

Recommended

Loading, please wait...