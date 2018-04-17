Swoon List: Conner’s Kitchen + Bar, Rosie’s Place, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

Recently opened Conner’s Kitchen + Bar (350 W. Maryland St., 317-405-6100) serves a chalice of thick house made potato chips at Connors, which is not stingy with the creamy onion dip that comes on the side.

Julia Spalding

Pardon our craving for crunchy things, but from one serving of chips to another, this time the warm and extra-salty tortilla chips dunked into barely smashed guacamole at Bakersfield (334 Mass Ave., 317-635-6962).

Julia Spalding

Fleming’s Steakhouse (8487 Union Chapel Rd., Ste 120, 317-466-0175) boasts a namesake salad with candied walnuts, dried cranberries, tomatoes, onions, herbed crostini, and lemon vinaigrette.

Joseph Ball

Rosie’s Place (10 S. Main St., Zionsville, 317-344-6500) mixes up a sensational Cobb Salad of romaine lettuce, juicy bits of roast chicken, crisp bacon, avocado, egg, tomato, and blue cheese with buttermilk ranch dressing.

Joseph Ball

R2Go (1101 N. College Ave., 317-737-2543) makes for a speedy lunch option with a number of grab-n-go offerings such as the Whole30-approved Brussels sprouts salad with apple, walnuts, green onion, olive oil, thyme, vinegar, and whole grain mustard, and a delicious bacon and avocado panini served on the side.