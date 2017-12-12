Swoon List: Crispy Bird, Black Market, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

Last week saw the long-awaited addition to the Patachou family of restaurants: Crispy Bird (115 E. 49th St., 317-744-0000), which serves up this enchanting salad of hydro bibb lettuce, radish, crispy chicken skin, pear, and herbed buttermilk vinaigrette.

Embrace the cold weather with a warming cup of pork pozole, a tasty pork-shoulder-and-hominy soup with the famous 18-hour fermented garda roll from Subito (44 Virginia Ave., 317-220-8211).

Better be prepared to brave the line at The Taco Shop (43 E. 9th St., 317-964-0538), which makes a limited amount of tacos each day and often sells out before the lunch break ends. The carnitas are marinated pork shoulder topped with white onions and cilantro, ready for a dousing of salsa and lime juice.

Iozzo’s Garden of Italy (946 S. Meridian St., 317-974-1100), a mainstay of Indianapolis cuisine since 1930, serves up a welcoming plate of spaghetti with bolognese sauce.

The evening’s preparation of steamed mussels from Black Market (922 Massachusetts Ave., 317-822-6757), features a rich broth with notes of curry that are perfect for cold temperatures.