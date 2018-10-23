Swoon List: Crispy Bird, Charbonos, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

The sweet and creamy beet-root latte with warm ginger undertones at Provider (1101 E. 16th St., 317-550-5685).

Julia Spalding

Following a Boilermaker beatdown of the then-ranked No. 2 football team in the nation, nothing aids a celebration hangover as well as a heaping plate of house-specialty biscuits and gravy from Sunrise Diner (501 Columbia St., 765-742-4204) in downtown Lafayette.

Michael Botkin

A piping-hot bowl of French onion soup, loaded with croutons and crusted in melted cheese at Charbonos (128 N. Avon Ave., Avon, 317-272-1900).

Julia Spalding

The burnt broccoli with roasted red peppers and base layer of eggplant purée, among the surprising snacks on the late-night menu at the Fountain Square music venue Pioneer (1110 Shelby St., 317-986-6761).

Julia Spalding

Concord grape soft-serve ice cream that is dreamy on its own at Crispy Bird (115 E. 49th St., 317-744-0000), where it’s then drizzled with pistachio sauce.