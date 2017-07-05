Swoon List: The Cruffin, Johnson’s Barbecue Shack, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

New at Circle City Sweets (222 E. Market St., 317-632-3644): the Cruffin, a croissant-muffin hybrid made with croissant dough spread with sweet and tangy orange marmalade and baked in muffin tins.

A smoky, tender brisket sandwich with a scoop of extra-thick corn pudding, devoured on the outdoor deck with this Petticoat Junction view at Johnson’s Barbecue Shack (82 S. Baldwin St, Bargersville, 317-458-4660).

A poke bowl made of marinated salmon and tuna on a mixture of greens and brown rice at Main Street Poke (110 W. Main St., Carmel, 317-564-0908). We added carrots, cucumbers, seaweed salad, crab, shiitake, furikake, sesame seeds, and a squirt of miso sauce.

Bluebeard’s (653 Virginia Ave., 317-686-1580) velvety, dense vanilla-bean chess pie mounted on a plate drizzled with salted caramel and candied nuts.

Thunderbird’s (1127 Shelby St., 317-974-9580) Six String Samurai, made with Fords gin, sherry, Bruto Americano, Cynar, lime, and pineapple.