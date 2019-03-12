Swoon List: Festiva, Daredevil Brewery, And More

Five things we’re craving right now.

The pecan praline baked French toast by Conner’s Kitchen + Bar (350 W. Maryland St., 317-405-6100) is an ever-so-slightly crispy, decadent delight.

Kelly Kendall

The Korean BBQ fried chicken wings at Milktooth (534 Virginia Ave., 317-986-5131) are crispy and dressed in a super thick, slightly sweet fish sauce caramel glaze, then topped with sesame and scallion.

Margo Wininger

Who orders a burger at a pizza joint? Anyone familiar with the perfection of the potato-bunned KD Burger and brittle crisp crinkle fries cooked in clarified butter at King Dough (452 N. Highland Ave., 317-602-7960).

Julia Spalding

Simple salt-and-pepper shrimp tacos with Street-taco fixings and a smoky salsa of caramelized onions and chipotle at Festiva (1217 E. 16th St., 317-635-4444).

Julia Spalding

A crunchy grilled cheese on Amelia’s Bread at Daredevil Brewery Taproom (1151 N. Main, Speedway). It’s stuffed with a split King David dog and served with Broad Ripple Chips and a side of Drunken Pig potato soup.